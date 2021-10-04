LDWF Agents Assist LSP with Locating Fugitive in Iberville Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents assisted the Louisiana State Police (LSP) in tracking down a fugitive in Iberville Parish on Sept. 22.

Agents assisted the LSP in arresting Zachery C. Lavigne, 38, of Prairieville, for felony larceny.

On Sept. 22, LDWF agents were notified by LSP about searching for Lavigne, whom was a wanted fugitive with active arrest warrants for felony larceny. Lavigne was suspected to be in an area surrounded by water in Bayou Pigeon.

LDWF agents immediately searched the area in question and located Lavigne’s truck at a boat launch. They then observed Lavigne in a vessel heading towards the boat launch and they notified the LSP’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

At the boat launch the LSP Fugitive Apprehension Unit with assistance from LDWF agents arrested Lavigne without incident. Lavigne possessed a stolen firearm and was over the limit of bass at the time of his arrest.

LDWF agents cited him for over the limit of bass and fishing without a fishing license. Over the limit of bass brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Fishing without a fishing license carries up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.

Agents involved in this case are Senior Agent Christopher Hebert, Senior Agent Jeremy Foret, Sgt. T.J. Ashley and Senior Agent Nelson Kennerson.