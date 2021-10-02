October 2, 2021

  • 73°

Orange Police Beat 9.24-9.30.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:01 am Saturday, October 2, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 24 – September 30, 2021:

Friday, Sept. 24

  • Controlled substance at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Runaway at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Burglary at the 2300 block of Butler
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and south service road.

Saturday, Sept. 25

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of Eddleman Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Sexual assault reported
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at Bluebonnet and Camellia

Sunday, Sept. 26

  • Assault at the 500 block of Camellia

Monday, Sept. 27

  • Assault at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Stolen property at the 16500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Stolen vehicle at the 4400 block of 27th Street
  • Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 500 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 2900 block of Sabine Ave
  • Warrant at 16th Street and Hart
  • Driving under the influence of drugs at the 3100 block of 16th Street

Tuesday, Sept. 28

  • Civil problem at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Shoplifting at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Wednesday, Sept. 29

  • Warrant at 7th and Cordrey
  • Theft at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of Front Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3600 block of Bowling Lane
  • Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 400 block of 16th Street

Thursday, Sept. 30

  • Warrant at the 1800 block of Main Ave
  • Assault at the 200 block of West Orange
  • Assault at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Driving under the influence of drugs at the 2200 block of Westway Street
  • Damaged property at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Warrant at the 5000 block of Old Hwy 90
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Green Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar