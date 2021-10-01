Food Collection

Fishers of Men, which provides over 250 backpacks of food a week for Vidor students, is collecting food to help fill those backpacks. Drop off site through October 8 is at Vidor Nutrition, 1140 N Main Street in Vidor. Items needed are individual cereals and oatmeals, Ramen noodles, Ravioli, Spaghetti Os, individual snacks, crackers, Gold Fish.