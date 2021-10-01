Calves escape during wreck on Interstate 10 in Lake Charles

On October 1, 2021, at 2:23 a.m. Officers with Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to Interstate 10, Mile Marker 33 in reference to a crash.

Upon their arrival, Officers observed a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer transporting livestock. The tractor-trailer was travelling westbound on Interstate 10 when it left the roadway to the right and overturned.

The roof of the tractor-trailer became unsecured during the crash and 10 calves were able to escape on to the interstate. One of the calves was struck by another tractor-trailer traveling westbound on I-10. Officers requested assistance from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Livestock Division due concerns of public safety of the passing motorists.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was cited for Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle. Speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Initial Reporting Officers: Cpl. Rodney Grantham