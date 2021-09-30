Orange County Covid cases decline in past week
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 9.28.21.
254 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Sep 21- Sep 27. (99 confirmed, 155 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
31-40yo (45 cases)
51-60yo (41 cases)
11-20yo (35 cases)
Monthly Trends
This is the second week, were the reported cases for Orange County hasn’t increased by at least 150 cases per week. Listed below are the reflected trends.
8/31- 9/6: 504 new cases
9/7-9/13: 513 new cases
9/14-9/20: 372 new cases
9/21-9/27: 254 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
8/31- 9/6: 170 new cases
9/7-9/13: 111 new cases
9/14-9/20: 77 new cases
9/21-9/27: 49 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 24 cases currently being hospitalized:
1 were fully vaccinated
1 partially vaccinated
22 were not vaccinated
8 on ventilator
