OrangeYouBold: Specializing gifts for others

Hello beautiful people. I was felt led to bring this type of content to Orange almost a year ago, because I often find myself needing to create things for my family. Many times, I find a creative way to do things and sharing it with others is a great joy for me.

I have children and throughout the years they provide small gifts for various things in relation to their activities. The most recent activity for my youngest daughter is cheer. She has a cheer big sister that she provides a gift for at every home game. The very first game was her big sister’s birthday and her first home game of her senior year.

I decided it should be special and we needed to include as many things on her list as possible. She had a unique list, and I did not want to throw the items in a bag or box.

We started with a solid base. A heavy-duty water bottle with a large opening was a perfect base. Styrofoam comes in many shapes and the cone shape is perfect for this type of project. You will need Styrofoam, wooden skewers, tape, and ribbon to complete the project. You will use the tape to secure the item to the skewer.

Once it is secure you will insert the skewer into the Styrofoam. This isn’t very difficult and if you do not like the placement of one you can remove it and adjust it. I recommend you start with your tallest piece and then build around it. Your tallest piece should be a statement piece.

Tissue paper is a great tool to fill open spaces. The shiny clear tissue paper is also a great addition.

You will continue to cascade down towards the base of the bouquet.

The bouquet pictured is filled with a variety of items including socks, gift cards, scrunchies, facemasks, and a few other items.

Any variation can be made using this same technique.

The next time you need a unique item I encourage to give this a try. If you have any questions send them to orangeyoubold@gmail.com.

Gifts from your hands are always special. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.