Debbie Ann Jones, 69, of Vidor, passed away on August 20, in Beaumont.

Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall at 1401 West Park Ave. Orange, Texas.

Born in Orange, Texas, on February 13, 1952, she was the daughter of Jessie Cormier and Ella (Paradis) Cormier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Ella Cormier; and brother, Reid.

She was loved by all and went out of her way to help anyone else who asked or needed it.

Debbie is survived by her children, James “Bill” Reimer of Oregon; Harvey Reimer III and wife Shawna of Washington, Robert Works and wife Brandi of Vidor, Steven and Anna Works of Vidor; stepdaughter, Jenuary Garza and husband George of Vidor; as well as her brother, Larry Cormier and wife Ellen of Baytown. She also is survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Diabetes Association or the Humane Society of the United States.