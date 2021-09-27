Christmas Carols on the Pavilion
Christmas Carols on the Pavilion will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 2 and Thursday, December 16 at Riverfront Boardwalk located at 601 Division Street in Orange, Texas. Bring your hot chocolate and eggnog as we enjoy Christmas celebration. For more information, call Doris Ceaser 337-912-5235
