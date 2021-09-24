Bears’ offense tears through Kincaid in 49-20 romp

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears crushed the Kinkaid Falcons 49-20 on Friday night in their non-district meeting on Homecoming night.

The Bears (3-1) racked up 592 yards of total offense, 372 on the ground and 220 in the air, while limiting the Falcons (4-1), who suffered their first loss of the season, to 221 total yards.

Bear quarterback Ashton Landry had an amazing night with his legs and his arm.

The senior quarterback completed 13-of-16 passes for 207 yards and rushed for 195 yards on 16 carries as he got great protection from the big guys up front.

Bear running back Da’Marion Morris continued his nice campign with 138 yards on 19 carries.

LC-M opened the game with a statement. Morris and q Landry combined for 75 rushing yards before Morris found the end zone for a three-yard score.

Kinkaid failed to convert on fourth-and-11 on their opening drive, and LCM’s offense took over. After 13 plays, Landry scrambled out of the backfield for a nine-yard touchdown rush, putting LCM up 14-0.

Kinkaid did fire back on their next drive, eventually scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Bell. The Falcons put their first points on the scoreboard to start the second quarter, trailing 14-7.

The Bears took over with great field position on their opponent’s 47-yard line. Landry would showcase his speed, scrambling for his second rushing touchdown to go up 21-7.

However, Kinkaid’s special teams unit returned the kickoff to LCM’s 21-yard line. After just two plays, the Falcons’ Micah Bell ran in a 13-yard rush for a touchdown to make it a 21-14 game.

On the ensuing drive, LCM failed to convert on fourth-and-two and turned the ball over on downs. Kinkaid scored again on a six-yard pass to Dillon Bell. However, a curious play call resulted in a failed two-point conversion for the Falcons, leaving them trailing 21-20 with halftime approaching.

The offensive fireworks continued on LCM’s final drive of the half. Landry connected on a pass to Morris for a massive 61-yard gain. Landry followed it up with his first passing touchdown of the night, hitting Carson Peet for a 16-yard score. At the half, LCM led 28-20.

After halftime, the Bears’ offense struck quickly. Morris broke free on a rush for a 57-yard gain, and Landry picked up his third rushing touchdown of the night with a 15-yard run to surge ahead 35-20.

As time expired in the third quarter, LCM’s Carson Peet intercepted a deep pass. Following the forced turnover, Landry hit receiver Kenton Rives in stride for a long 41-yard gain. On the next play, Landry connected with Rives again for a 10-yard touchdown. The Bears held a commanding 42-20 lead with 8:35 left to play.

The Bears continued the offensive onslaught with just under a minute left in the game. Dean Reynolds rushed for his first career touchdown, capping off the 49-20 homecoming victory.

The Bears will look to follow up their dominant performance against Jasper next week. Jasper fell in a 8-7 defensive battle against Vidor Friday.