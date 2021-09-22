Burke shines for Texas State in first tourney

Former LC-M golf standout Jack Burke now has his first collegiate tournament in the books and he had a great one for Texas State.

The true freshman Bobcat fired a three-round score of 210 (70-72-68) to finish in a three-way tie for second-place at the John Bohmann Memorial Invite and also made the All-Tournament Team.

Burke is a four-time Orange Leader Golfer of the Year from 2018-2021.