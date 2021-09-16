Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 9.14.21.

513 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Sep 7- Sep 13. (98 confirmed, 415 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

41-50yo (85 cases)

31-40yo (80 cases)

0-10yo (76 cases)

Monthly Trends

Since August, the reported cases for Orange County has increased by at least 150 cases per week. Listed below are the reflected trends.

8/17- 8/23: 691 new cases

8/24- 8/30: 811 new cases

8/31- 9/6: 504 new cases

9/7-9/13: 513 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

8/17- 8/23: 173 new cases

8/24- 8/30: 291 new cases

8/31- 9/6: 170 new cases

9/7-9/13: 111 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 68 cases currently being hospitalized:

5 were fully vaccinated

4 partially vaccinated

59 were not vaccinated

17 on ventilator