September 10, 2021

Young Adult Pandemic Aid

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:34 am Friday, September 10, 2021
Do you know someone between the ages of 18-26? 
Did they age out of the Texas foster care system? 
If yes, they likely qualify for free pandemic relief funds. In response to concerns raised by young people, Congress authorized $400 million in emergency funding that can be used to help pay for college, childcare, rent, transportation and more. Funds will be distributed through a one-time, supplemental prepaid card and do not have to be paid back.
 Don’t wait –funds expire by September 15, 2021. 
 
Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PANAID to sign up today to apply and receive your funds!
