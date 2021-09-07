GROWMARK Expands Annual Essay Contest to All 50 States

Contest now open to FFA members across the United States

Bloomington, Ill. (AgPR) – With the GROWMARK System’s geographic footprint growing rapidly over the last few years, the organization is excited to announce expanded eligibility for the 2022 GROWMARK FFA Essay Contest to the entire United States. Previously, it had been limited to FFA members in several Midwestern states.

The theme for the 2022 GROWMARK Essay Contest is: “What, in your opinion, has changed for the better in the agricultural industry as a result of the pandemic?”

This is the 29th year for the program, sponsored by the GROWMARK System and FS member cooperatives, in conjunction with state FFA leaders, to help young people develop their writing skills, learn about current issues affecting agriculture, and understand the unique role of cooperatives.

Essays should be submitted online at www.bit.ly/GMKEssay2022. The deadline for all submissions is midnight Central time on October 29, 2021. Additional program details have been sent to agriculture teachers and are online at www.growmark.com.

One national winner will receive a $1000 award, and their FFA chapter will receive $750. Four national runners-up will each receive $500, and their chapters will receive $300. States with at least 25 essays submitted will also have a state winner selected. Each school may submit one essay. The contest is open to all high school FFA members across the country.