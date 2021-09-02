NWS Lake Charles weather update: Thu 9.2.21
Weather
Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected over the next week. There may be a little less coverage this weekend.
Temperatures will run 5 degrees above normal Friday through the weekend. Heat advisories may be needed.
In the tropics, a disturbance in the western Caribbean has a small 20% chance for development in the Bay of Campeche before it moves inland over Mexico next week. Hurricane Larry stays out in the Atlantic. A disturbance coming off the coast of Africa has a low 30% chance for development. None of these systems will affect our region over the next week.
