Troop 1 turns 100

By Dawn Burleigh

Not many organizations can claim a 100 anniversary, however, Troop 1 celebrated it with honors on Saturday.

Originally chartered in 1914 by Lutcher Stark, the charter was dropped in 1919.

“We are not sure why but believe it was due to War World I or the pandemic of 1918,” former Scoutmaster David Frenzel said. “In 1921 the Knights of Columbus picked it up and held it until they turned it over to St. Mary’s.”

The troop also held the longest in one place with 97 years under the Knights of Columbus.

Two of the Scoutmasters were with the troop for over 10 years, William “Bill” Hughes with 10 years and David Frenzel with 25 years.

Hughes, before passing in April 2021, also saw all seven of his sons earn their Eagle Scout through Troop 1.

The Scoutmaster is the adult leader responsible for the image and program of the troop. The Scoutmaster and his assistant Scoutmasters work directly with the Scouts. The importance of the Scoutmaster’s job is reflected in the fact that the quality of his guidance will affect every youth and adult involved in the troop.

The mission of Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

“I vowed that if one of my scouts made it to Life, I would make sure they got Eagle,” Frenzel said.

Under his tenure as Scoutmaster, 77 boys reached Life and of those, 75 reached Eagle Scout.

Orangne County Judge John Gothia commented on the leaders coming from scouts.

“Somewhere down the road, they will be the leaders of our community and taking care of us,” Gothia said. “It takes great leaders to raise a family.”

Troop 1 is a four generation troop, meaning four generations of a family have gone through the troop as scouts.