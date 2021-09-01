OrangeYouBold: Think inside the subscription box

Hello beautiful people. Let’s talk about a popular trend today. I know you have all seen a subscription box. A subscription box is a collection of items boxed up by a company for you to try in the convenience of your home. Some boxes come equipped with shipping labels that allow you to return the items you don’t like, and other boxes are filled with items you get to keep. These boxes vary in pricing, and you can cancel at any time in most situations. I have subscribed to Dia & Co., Boxycharm, and Pieces.

Dia & Co. is a company that supplies you with a personal shopper. You fill out a questionnaire and a personal shopper will shop for you, and you receive a box of clothes and accessories. Your fee is $20 if you decide not to keep any of the items. If you purchase the entire box, you receive 25% off the total of the box. I would typically keep at least one item and avoid the $20 fee, not to mention the boxes were always great. The clothing always fit, and the accessories were perfection.

Boxycharm is a makeup box that sometimes includes skin care items and hair items. Many are familiar with Ipsy and although I personally have never subscribed to Ipsy I have followers who have. I opted to try Boxycharm because the products were full size items. Boxycharm has by far been my favorite surprise monthly. I have a vast makeup collection thanks to this box. The box typically includes an eyeshadow pallet, which is my favorite. I get to try so many different brands of makeup for around $25 a month. You cannot customize the Boxycharm items, but I have never had an item I could not use. They do a great job selecting colors. I recommend this box for any makeup lover. You can email me at orangeyoubold@gmail.com for a subscription link.

Pieces is a local subscription box brought to you by Pink Kandy Co. This local online boutique offers high quality clothing online and now you can receive a clothing item in the subscription box Pieces. You receive a variety of items in this box from local small businesses. You receive an outfit, jewelry, candle, home décor piece or another product offered by a small business. You can follow Pink Kandy Co. on Facebook for more details.

Subscription boxes are a unique way to try out a company’s product for a fraction of the cost. They even have them for your pet. Do you have a favorite subscription? Send me a link and I will review it. Happy shopping my friends and remember to shop small when you can. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.