Getting prepped for a big show in Bear Country

The LCM Theatre Troupe and Fall Musical Cast has been rehearsing after school daily, as well as on Saturdays, to prepare for the upcoming October (Oct. 23) show, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

According to sophomore Jessica Ridout, who has a solo in the musical, the show is hilarious and will guarantee some laughs from the crowd.

Pictured from left to right are troupe members Kiera Howington, Kayla McCarver, Alex Fenton, and Jessica Ridout.