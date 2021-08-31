OFHS Ready Set Teach off to great start
The Orangefield High School Ready Set Teach program is off to a great start! Students have had their ID badges made, met their mentors, and began reporting to their mentor teachers this week. RST is a field based internship that provides students with background knowledge of child and adolescent development as well as principles of effective teaching and training practices.
