September 1, 2021

OFHS Ready Set Teach off to great start

By Van Wade

Published 9:19 am Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The Orangefield High School Ready Set Teach program is off to a great start! Students have had their ID badges made, met their mentors, and began reporting to their mentor teachers this week. RST is a field based internship that provides students with background knowledge of child and adolescent development as well as principles of effective teaching and training practices.

