September 1, 2021

Helping others

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:05 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Spencer  and Colton Boyle, with their mother, Marie, deliver 36 pizzas and salad for evacuees on Sunday. The boys wanted to give back as they heard about families evacuating due to Hurricane Ida. In a matter of a few short hours, they raised enough money to purchase the food which they delivered to a local hotel housing evacuees.

 

