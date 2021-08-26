Orange Police Beat 8.20-8.24.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 20- August 24, 2021:

Friday, Aug. 20

Assault at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave.

Robbery at the 4000 block of Tulane Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of 16 th Street

Street Theft at the 4400 block of 27 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 2400 block of 4 th Street

Street Miscellaneous incidents reported at 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Cordrey and 16 th

Controlled substance at the 400 block of Triangle Drive

Theft at the 800 block of Strickland Drive

Assault at the 2200 block of McKee Drive

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave

Saturday, Aug. 21

Assault at the 1500 block of 37 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 800 block of 10 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Theft at the 300 block of Park Ave

Theft, larceny from mails, at the 3000 block of 17th Street

Sunday, Aug. 22

Assault at the 500 block of Pier Road

Burglary at the 3500 block of Interstate 10

Assist other agency at the 3000 block of Lawn Oak

Warrant service on Circle E

Family disturbance at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street

Monday, Aug. 23

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 300 block of 37 th Street

Street Driving with invalid license at the 2600 block of Bob Hall Road

Suspicious person at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Missing person at the 3000 block of 18th Street

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Controlled substance at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Theft at the 700 block of Cypresswood

Harassment at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Burglary at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department