Orange Police Beat 8.20-8.24.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 20- August 24, 2021:
Friday, Aug. 20
- Assault at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave.
- Robbery at the 4000 block of Tulane Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 4400 block of 27th Street
- Controlled substance at the 2400 block of 4th Street
- Miscellaneous incidents reported at 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Cordrey and 16th
- Controlled substance at the 400 block of Triangle Drive
- Theft at the 800 block of Strickland Drive
- Assault at the 2200 block of McKee Drive
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave
Saturday, Aug. 21
- Assault at the 1500 block of 37th Street
- Damaged property at the 800 block of 10th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Theft at the 300 block of Park Ave
- Theft, larceny from mails, at the 3000 block of 17th Street
Sunday, Aug. 22
- Assault at the 500 block of Pier Road
- Burglary at the 3500 block of Interstate 10
- Assist other agency at the 3000 block of Lawn Oak
- Warrant service on Circle E
- Family disturbance at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street
Monday, Aug. 23
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 300 block of 37th Street
- Driving with invalid license at the 2600 block of Bob Hall Road
- Suspicious person at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Missing person at the 3000 block of 18th Street
Tuesday, Aug. 24
- Controlled substance at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Theft at the 700 block of Cypresswood
- Harassment at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Burglary at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
