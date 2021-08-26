August 26, 2021

Orange Police Beat 8.20-8.24.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:07 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

From staff reports

 

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 20- August 24, 2021:

 

Friday, Aug. 20

  • Assault at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave.
  • Robbery at the 4000 block of Tulane Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 4400 block of 27th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 2400 block of 4th Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents reported at 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Cordrey and 16th
  • Controlled substance at the 400 block of Triangle Drive
  • Theft at the 800 block of Strickland Drive
  • Assault at the 2200 block of McKee Drive
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave

Saturday, Aug. 21

  • Assault at the 1500 block of 37th Street
  • Damaged property at the 800 block of 10th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Theft at the 300 block of Park Ave
  • Theft, larceny from mails, at the 3000 block of 17th Street

Sunday, Aug. 22

  • Assault at the 500 block of Pier Road
  • Burglary at the 3500 block of Interstate 10
  • Assist other agency at the 3000 block of Lawn Oak
  • Warrant service on Circle E
  • Family disturbance at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street

Monday, Aug. 23

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 300 block of 37th Street
  • Driving with invalid license at the 2600 block of Bob Hall Road
  • Suspicious person at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Missing person at the 3000 block of 18th Street

Tuesday, Aug. 24

  • Controlled substance at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Theft at the 700 block of Cypresswood
  • Harassment at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Burglary at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

 

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

