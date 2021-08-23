Today is August 23

On August 23, 1864, a Union navy fleet consisting of four ironclad vessels, and fourteen wooden war ships, captured Fort Morgan, Alabama, a strategic Confederate outpost. The channel to the fort had been salted by “torpedoes,”—mines in today’s parlance. The lead ship, USS Tecumseh, hit one; sunk, and set off the cry, “torpedoes ahead!”

Admiral David Glasgow Farragut, “recognizing hesitation from his subordinate commanders, took the bold and decisive action of placing his flagship, Hartford, in the lead and giving the order, “Damn the torpedoes, Full speed ahead!” His actions in the face of danger led the flotilla to victory,” according to U.S. Naval archives.

The fleet followed as Farragut sailed the Hartford ahead, scraped the mines, but averted destruction. The Union navy set up an impenetrable blockade of Fort Morgan, and pressed Fort Morgan to surrender.

For more information, The Grateful American Book Prize recommends Farragut and Family: The Making of an Elder Hero by Robert L. Caleo.

NATIONAL CUBAN SANDWICH DAY On August 23rd, celebrate a sandwich that originated in Cuba, but grew up in Florida. National Cuban Sandwich Day is a tribute to flavor found in a toasted pressed sandwich. While the Cubano traditionally consists of ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread, restaurants and home cooks serve up different versions. The sandwich brings together flavor and history, too. By combining traditions from Cuban, German, and Italian immigrants, the sandwich offers a world tour of simple ingredients. NATIONAL CUBAN SANDWICH DAY HISTORY Journalist Christopher Spata of the Tampa Bay Times set out to test the National Day food celebration waters in 2016. In his mission to make up a new food holiday, he managed to create a celebration that has gone around the world. According to his article, he chose August 23rd because the only other food holiday was National Sponge Cake Day, "and who cares about that?" (He's obviously never had sponge cake or tried making one." And while some articles call it a hoax, those who celebrate food days take them seriously.

A. National Sandwich Day is November 3. Q. How many sandwich holidays are on the calendar?

A. The short answer is there are 13 sandwich-specific days on the calendar. But, define sandwich. Most people (and dictionaries) define “sandwich” as a food comprised of two pieces of bread with a filling of meat, cheese, or other food items in between the bread. Hoagie, hamburger, and sloppy Joe easily fit that description. Grilled cheese sandwich has the word “sandwich” in its name. Those are no-brainers. But, what is a hot dog? Chili dog? What about the Oreo? Is it a sandwich or can you count desserts? Speaking of desserts, how about a s’more? Are graham crackers bread? That brings us to quesadillas. Tortillas are bread and some quesadillas use two tortillas. Is a quesadilla a sandwich? And then there are the open-face sandwiches. Is an egg benedict considered an open-face sandwich?

