Lace up to save lives in the Gift of Life Monster Dash

To The Leader

Put on your costumes and grab your treat bags for the 11th Annual Julie Richardson Procter 5K Ribbon Run ~ Gift of Life Monster Dash on Saturday, October 30 in Downtown Beaumont from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (registration opens at 6 a.m.) benefitting Gift of Life’s breast and ovarian cancer initiatives.

Generously underwritten by Presenting Sponsors Robin Dauphin, Provost Umphrey Law Firm and Quality Mat Company and Title Sponsors H-E-B and Jason’s Deli, this spooktacular event will feature a Pink and Teal Pumpkin Patch, 5K Trick or Treat Route, Wizard of Wellness Village, hair-raising entertainment, costume contest, candy galore and many more fun activities for all!

“We are proud to support Gift of Life’s faBOOlous event for a ghoulish good cause! Please register today and help us raise funds to say ‘boo’ to breast and ovarian cancer!” – 2021 Hocus Pocus Event Chairs: Jo Bienvenu, Gerry Edwards, Kathleen Hambright, Carol Hearn and Maureen Winchell.

With the assistance of the Julie Richardson Procter Steering Committee and Ribbon Run Sponsorship Co-Chairs Judy Black, Patti Procter McSpadden, Heather Crenshaw Petkovsek and Michele Smith, the Ribbon Run is certain to be a marvelous success.

“We invite everyone to join us for this special occasion of camaraderie and love,” said Gift of Life Founder & Chair Regina Rogers. “Kicking off the Ribbon Run, cancer survivors will take center stage at the Harvest of Heroes Celebration Ceremony (8 a.m.), lovingly dedicated to Gift of Life Board President Nell Morris in tribute to her extraordinary 25 years of servant leadership. These opening ceremonies will offer a supportive expression of survivorship along with recognition of top sponsors and teams.”

The occasion also provides an opportunity for Gift of Life to applaud the following eight Angels Among Us Honorees, exceptional women commended for their outstanding community service in Southeast Texas. 2021 Angels Among Us Honorees are Camille Briggs, TotalEnergies Community Relations Advisor; Hillary Dishman-Shook, The Floor Shoppe HD owner; Christy Phelan Greig, Au.D., Phelan Audiology Hearing Center Doctor of Audiology; Tressie Holmes, Community Volunteer; Gay-Lynne Jones, RN, Baptist Regional Cancer Network Regional Clinical Director of Cancer Services; Arlene LeBlanc, Motiva Social Responsibility & Community Affairs Advisor; Gigi Mazzola, Southeast Texas Cardiology Associates Physicians Liaison; and Kim Phelan, Attorney and Executive Director of IEA – Inspire, Encourage, Achieve.

Named for Procter, a beloved Gift of Life board member and local attorney who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2011 at the young age of 51, the Ribbon Run raises funds for Gift of Life’s women’s health program, which has heightened awareness and provided information to thousands of Southeast Texans about ovarian and breast cancer, in addition to having helped extend the lives of nearly 275 women (throughout seven Southeast Texas counties) who were diagnosed with breast cancer through the program’s free preventative screenings and diagnostic tests and navigated through treatment and healing.

“This has been a challenging time for everyone, but truly the need in our community has never been greater as we experience the trials of a global pandemic, financial uncertainty, unemployment and heartbreaking loss,” said Gift of Life Executive Director Norma Sampson. “Gift of Life has always risen to the occasion and persisted in providing care and compassion for our clients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, as we continue our lifesaving mission to serve the area’s most vulnerable men and women. We are deeply grateful to the many participants, sponsors, volunteers and community groups that are instrumental in this event’s success and help us further important work in the region.”

Ribbon Run registration is now open at golribbonrun.org. Participants can register for $30 and begin fundraising for the organization. Breast and ovarian cancer survivors are free, as well as children six years old and younger. Register by Monday, September 13 to guarantee your event T-shirt. (After September 13, t-shirts will only be available as supplies last.)

For event information, sponsorship opportunities or to register, please call Gift of Life at 409.833.3663 or visit golribbonrun.org.