WOCCISD requiring all students, staff to wear masks effective Aug. 23
Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, West Orange-Stark students in grades 2-12 and all staff will be required to wear a mask/face covering that completely covers the mouth and nose while on campuses and buses as a part of our dress code until further notice. Thank you for your continued support to help keep our schools safe.
