Lamar single-game tickets, Mini Packs on sale

BEAUMONT, Texas – Single-game tickets and mini packages are now on sale for the 2021 Lamar University football season.

The Cardinals upcoming schedule will include five home games beginning Thursday, Sept. 2nd against North American University (7 p.m.). Prices range from $10 all the way up to $35 for Beer Garden seats. General admission tickets for the west side of the stadium are $10 and east side general admission tickets are $15. Green section tickets are $20 per game, while red section seats are $25. A family of four interested in attending games can purchase the family four pack for $20 (four $5 tickets). Gameday walk-up tickets will also be available for an extra $5 per ticket.

LU is also offering three different mini ticket packages this season. Fans can choose any three games in the green section for $60 or upgrade to three games in the red section for $75. There is also a VIP Chairback minipack for $120.

For more information, contact the LU ticket office at (409) 880-7168.