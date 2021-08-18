LC-M-BC scrimmage to raise funds for THSCEF Benevolence Fund

Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Bridge City will be participating in a scrimmage on Thursday, August 19th at 6:30, with all proceeds being donated to the THSCEF Benevolence Fund. This has become known as OUR DAY TO SHINE. The THSCEF Benevolence fund was established by the Texas High School Coaches Association Board of Directors to assist athletes and coaches experiencing Hardships. To date, over 1,165 schools have participated in OUR DAY TO SHINE and have raised over $721,000.00. The THSCEF has paid over $641,000.00 to athletes and coaches in need.

Scrimmage times will be:

9th and JV at 5:00

Varsity at 6:30

The public is invited to attend. Gate fee will be $1.00. This will be given to the Benevolence Fund. Also any donations will be welcomed.