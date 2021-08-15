NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. Sun 8.15.21

By the time it reaches the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, Grace could be dissipated.

Tropical Storm Fred is strengthening, and still on track to make landfall in the Florida panhandle Monday night. No impacts are expected in our region from Fred.

Grace has weakened to a tropical depression, and is not expected to strengthen very much over the next few days as it moves over or near Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

By the time it reaches the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, Grace could be dissipated. If it survives, it could strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves west across the Gulf. However, the forecast track has shifted further south, and it is still VERY uncertain if it will impact Texas or Louisiana.

Stay tuned this week as we monitor the progress of these tropical systems.