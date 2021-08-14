Community Briefs 8.14.21

Soap Making Class

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is having a Home & Body Essentials DIY Class. Come and ENJOY a fun day learning to make Home and Body products such as soap, sugar scrub and more. The class will be on Saturday, August 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $25 per person. It will be held at the Extension Office at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on FM 1442. Class is limited to 15 participants so call to reserve your spot at 409-882-7010.

Deweyville PSG Car Show

Deweyville PSG Car Show will be at Cecil Atkission Toyota from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Check in is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Judging from 2:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. Awards start at 4 p.m. Preregister is $25, on site is $30. Vendors that would like to set-up contact Tonya@deweyvilleprojectsafe@gmail.com

Senior Citizens Pass

Shaun McAlpin, Orangefield ISD Superintendent, announces that residents of Orangefield ISD and who are 60 years of age or older qualify for a Senior Citizens Pass. The Orangefield ISD School Board approved these passes in 1993. The pass entitles senior citizens free admission to home activities and events sponsored by the Orangefield Independent School District.

To obtain these passes, residents should go to the superintendent’s office, located in the administration building, between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Proof of age and residence will be required for all Senior Citizens Pass requests.

Save the Date

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 1st Annual Tim Schossow Memorial Golf Tournament at 7 a.m. on August 30, 2021 at Sunset Grove Golf Course at 2900 West Sunset Drive Orange.

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.