Photo courtesy WO-S Baseball

WO-S baseballer Dominguez signs with ETBU

By Van Wade

Published 3:28 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

West Orange-Stark baseball standout Jacob Dominguez signed with East Texas Baptist University. Dominguez will continue to propel forward in baseball. Coach Sergio Espinal states: “I am extremely proud of Dominguez. He has worked hard for the opportunity to play college baseball. With his dedication on and off the field, Dominguez will be a successful student and athlete.”

 

