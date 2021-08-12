Mustangs’ Thompson inks with Coastal Bend College
West Orange-Stark standout baseball player Jalen Thompson received a scholarship and signed with Coastal Bend College to play baseball. WOS Head Baseball Coach, Sergio Espinal, states “This is a very competitive Junior College Baseball Program in Beeville, Texas. I am very proud and excited for Thompson. He has the ability to do well and it has led him to play at the next level.”
