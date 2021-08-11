OrangeYouBold: Being intentional in thoughtful ways

Hello beautiful people. It seems here lately I have more friends and family that are not feeling well. I hope you are all taking great care of yourself. We are entering a very busy time of year and school is starting. There are some great things we can do for our friends and families who are not feeling well and for those entering a hectic workplace. Being intentional is always a wonderful thing.

I think most people love to know you thought of them. Handwritten notes are so special to a lot of people. You can grab an inexpensive pack of the lunch bags and throw in a can of soup and a Gatorade as a small gift. I was in Bath and Body Works this weekend and they have the cutest hand sanitizers in all scents for under $2. These are great thoughtful gifts for your friends and family that are busy and out in the public often. Teachers are great recipients for these gifts as well. I encourage us all to be intentional. I would love to hear your thoughts and suggestions on being intentional.

Many that are home with COVID may enjoy a crossword puzzle or maybe fuzzy socks. We all love things just for us to make us feel cozy. Your small gift can help someone exercise healthy selfcare for themselves, it could be as simple having the Gatorade to remind them to hydrate. No gesture is too small when you are thinking of others. I typically share things you can make, but there is not a thing wrong with store bought items and a thoughtful handwritten note. I plan to be intentional this week and I will share on my Facebook page the ideas I have come up with. I challenge you to be intentional this week. OrangeYouBold…yes I am. Check out the Facebook page for the be intentional ideas.