Orange Police Beat 8.9.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 9, 2021:
- Assault at the 800 block of Texas Street
- Traffic problem at 1600 block of Green Ave.
- Theft at the 2700 block of Holcomb Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 2nd and North
- Abandon vehicle on Circle S
- Assist other agency on Conroe
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of 16th Street
- Assault at 16th and Feeder Road
- Damaged property at the 1100 block of Park Ave.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
