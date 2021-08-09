August 9, 2021

Left to right: VHS Principal Mr. James McDowell, Adam Conrad, Marianne Kondo from Region V Education Service Center, and Superintendent of Vidor Schools Dr. Jay Killgo.

VHS’s Conrad earns Region V honor

By Van Wade

Published 9:14 am Monday, August 9, 2021

Congrats to Region V Secondary Teacher of the Year, Vidor High School’s Mr. Adam Conrad. Conrad’s application will be judged as one of twenty from across the state for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. We are so proud of Adam Conrad, his fine work, and his wonderful influence on students. What an honor….being named from all the schools in Region V!

 

 

 

