VHS’s Conrad earns Region V honor
Congrats to Region V Secondary Teacher of the Year, Vidor High School’s Mr. Adam Conrad. Conrad’s application will be judged as one of twenty from across the state for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. We are so proud of Adam Conrad, his fine work, and his wonderful influence on students. What an honor….being named from all the schools in Region V!
You Might Like
Brooks entertains LC-M staff at Convocation
Gerry Brooks, known for his comedic Facebook Page and YouTube site, was a big treat at the LC-M Convocation last... read more