Pet of the Week MudPie

Meet MudPie! He’s a tall, handsome fella who is a little bit shy, but oh, so lovable. With his brownish-black brindle coat, and his big brown eyes to match, he’s sure to win your heart. MudPie is waiting to take long walks and naps with his forever hooman. Please consider adopting or fostering this sweet soul. Call the West Orange Animal Shelter today. 409.883.3468