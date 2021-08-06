Orange Police Beat 8.2-8.5.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 2 – August 5, 2021:
Monday, Aug. 2
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1442 and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at 16th Street and Cherry
- Illegal use of credit cards at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Trespassing on Sunset Circle B
Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Pine Ave.
- Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street
- Disturbance at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Assault at the 1700 block of Sunset Drive
- Found property at the 1900 block of Robin Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at 4th and Burton
- Damaged property at the 900 block of 9th Street
- Burglary at the 300 block of Decatur Ave
- Deadly conduct at the 2500 block of Black Oak
Thursday, Aug. 5
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 6th and Burton
- Damaged property at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1400 block of West John Ave
- Arson at the 2400 block of Post Oak Drive
- Deadly conduct at the 1400 block of West Curtis Ave
- Family offense at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Stolen vehicle at the 3500 block of Bowling Lane
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Free haircuts for kids
I remember God telling me one day, “Take care of the people that need you in return just depend on... read more