August 7, 2021

  • 77°

Orange Police Beat 8.2-8.5.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:51 am Friday, August 6, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 2 – August 5, 2021:

Monday, Aug. 2

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1442 and Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at 16th Street and Cherry
  • Illegal use of credit cards at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Trespassing on Sunset Circle B

Tuesday, Aug. 3

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Pine Ave.
  • Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street
  • Disturbance at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Wednesday, Aug. 4

  • Assault at the 1700 block of Sunset Drive
  • Found property at the 1900 block of Robin Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at 4th and Burton
  • Damaged property at the 900 block of 9th Street
  • Burglary at the 300 block of Decatur Ave
  • Deadly conduct at the 2500 block of Black Oak

Thursday, Aug. 5

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 6th and Burton
  • Damaged property at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1400 block of West John Ave
  • Arson at the 2400 block of Post Oak Drive
  • Deadly conduct at the 1400 block of West Curtis Ave
  • Family offense at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Stolen vehicle at the 3500 block of Bowling Lane

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar