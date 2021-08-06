Bobcats working hard as first scrimmage nears

The Orangefield Bobcats look to zip back into the postseason for the second straight year for Coach Josh Smalley as their workouts have been superb throughout the first week of practice.

The Bobcats return five starters on offense and eight on defense from last season’s 4-5 playoff unit.

The Bobcats will go on the road for both of their scrimmages as they will head to LC-M Aug. 13 and to Lumberton Aug. 19.

Orangefield opens its season Aug. 27 at home against Anahuac. The Bobcats will start District 11-4A Division II play Sept. 24 at home against Silsbee.

The media and mugshot day for the Bobcats and their program will be Saturday, Aug. 7 starting at 8 a.m.