Anger Management Classes Sept.

Wells of Agape is holding Anger Management Classes start from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Go to www.wellsofagape.org click on classes and services, then Anger Management to register. It is $40 per person (non-refundable).. You must attend all 3 classes to receive a certificate of completion. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425