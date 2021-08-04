BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser Dinners Aug. 13
A BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. until sold out, on Friday, August 13 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Pick your entrée, leg quarter and link or three pieces fried or baked catfish. Sides are dirty rice, green beans, potato salad, bread, cake and a drink. Dinners are $10 each. Rib plates are $15. Bake fish is an option if ordered by 9 a.m. Friday. For more information or to preorder, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.
