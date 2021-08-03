Orangefield ISD to return to in-person instruction only for upcoming school year

Orangefield ISD will return to in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. Virtual learning will not be an option. It is important to understand that current health guidance could change if our governing bodies deem it necessary. OISD will have the discretion to make changes as needed to ensure alignment with federal, state, and local guidelines.

The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and guests are always a priority to OISD, the following protocols will continue:

All OISD employees should self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to reporting to work each day.

Parents/guardians should screen their student for COVID-19 symptoms each day prior to sending their student to school.

Teachers will monitor students and refer to the nurse if symptoms are present.

Campuses will do their best to accommodate parent requests to ensure their student remains socially distanced when possible.

All areas of OISD will be cleaned and sanitized daily using proper sanitation techniques.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the main entrances to the campuses, in classrooms, in the cafeteria, and in common areas throughout the campuses.

Staff will be expected to regularly wash and/or sanitize their hands.

Students will be encouraged to wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer.

Water fountains will be available, but students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.

Gloves will be worn during food prep and service.

Transportation vehicles will be cleaned with the use of disinfectant between morning and afternoon routes.

Please be aware: