Community Calendar 7.31-8.5.21

July 31

Let’s Glow Crazy

Teens Making a Difference is hosting a Back to School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion located at 601 Division in Orange. There will be school supply giveaway as well as live music food, door prizes and more activities. Wear bright colors! For more information, contact Nia Lewis at 409-920-1636

Aug. 3

OC Historical Society Meeting

The Orange County Historical Society will tour the Cormier Museum in Orangefield on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. The museum consists of two large prefab buildings full of relics going back over 100 years. There are walk in replicas of buildings that existed in the community of Orangefield during the local oil boom. The many photographs give a good depiction of the early history of the oil field. Paul Cormier also collected toys and his museum has a large collection. The discovery of oil put Orange County “on the map” and the museum captures the event. This museum is a “must see” so mark your calendar. The public is welcome. The Board of Directors will have a short meeting in the museum starting at 6 p.m.

Aug. 5

Breakfast Connection

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Breakfast Connections at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, August 5 at Lutcher Theater in Orange.

Friends of the Orange Depot meeting

The next meeting of the board and volunteers of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, August 5, 5:30 p.m. at the Orange Depot, 1210 Green Avenue. Refreshments will be served, as the Covid restrictions have been removed.

Discussions will center around fall planning, including our newly scheduled Depot Day on Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. on the grounds. Families are encouraged to bring their children for the fun rides and activities that day. The children will also enjoy the newly installed model railroad running around the walls in the Reception area. Our major sponsor, DOW Chemical, is underwriting the fees for the rides, so the entire event will be free, except for food and other items for sale.

Also on the agenda at the meeting will be planning for our December event, Christmas at the Depot, as well as future programs to be held for the public. We always encourage friends and associates who would like to volunteer to attend the meeting. Further information can be obtained by calling 409-330-1576 or visit the website, www.orangetxdepot.org