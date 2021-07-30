July 30, 2021

  • 77°

Vidor Police Beat 7.21-7.28.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:46 am Friday, July 30, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 21 – July 28, 2021:

Wednesday, July 21

  • Public intoxication at the 900 block of Forrest Lane
  • Assist other agency at the 1200 block of Main Street
  • Assault at the 500 block of Ivy Lane
  • Theft at the 1300 block of Main Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 400 block of Main Street

Thursday, July 22

  • Ordinance violation at the 200 block of South Denver Street
  • Burglary at the 2700 block of Short Street

Friday, July 23

  • Warrant at the 900 block of Main Street
  • Found property at the 1600 block of Old 90
  • Sexual assault reported
  • Controlled substance at the 600 block of Old 90

Saturday, July 24

  • Warrant service at the 900 block of Main Street
  • Assault at the 18600 block of Interstate 10
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Main Street

Monday, July 26

  • Warrant service on North Archie

Tuesday, July 27

  • Warrant service at the 600 block of South Archie Street

Wednesday, July 28

  • Sexual assault reported
  • Fraud on Heritage Drive
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 900 block of Post Oak
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 400 block of South Archie Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar