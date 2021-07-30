LC-M will return to in-person instruction; guidelines

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD will return to in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. This means there will be no virtual learning option for the 2021-2022 school year. We recognize that as guidance changes from our current governing bodies, plans may need to be amended. LCMCISD Superintendent Stacey Brister will have the discretion to make changes as needed to ensure alignment with federal, state, and local guidelines. Because the safety of our students and staff is always a priority at LCM, the following protocols will continue:

All LCMCISD employees should self-screen for COVID19 symptoms prior to reporting to work each day.

Parents/guardians should screen their student for COVID19 symptoms each day prior to sending their student to school.

Teachers will monitor students and refer to the nurse if symptoms are present.

Campuses will do their best to accommodate parent requests to ensure their student remains socially distanced when possible.

All areas of the District will be cleaned and sanitized daily using proper sanitation techniques.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the main entrances to the campuses, in classrooms, in the cafeteria, and in common areas throughout the campuses.

Staff will be expected to regularly wash and/or sanitize their hands.

Students will be encouraged to wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer.

Water fountains will be available, and students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.

Gloves will be worn during food prep and service.

Transportation vehicles will be deep cleaned with the use of disinfectant between morning and afternoon routes. Roof hatches and windows will be opened while transporting students as weather permits.

Please be aware: