Orange Police Beat 7.28.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 28, 2021:
- Found property at MLK and Interstate 10
- Damaged property at Sunset and 16th
- Theft at the 1800 block of Main Ave.
- Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 600 block of North Street
- Assault at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Warrant at the 500 block of Camellia Ave.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
