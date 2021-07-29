July 29, 2021

Courtesy LC-M Athletics

Battlin’ Bear Football Camp a “growling” success

By Van Wade

Published 12:12 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

The 2021 LC-M Battlin’ Bear Football Camp was a huge success as over 130 7th through 9th graders took part in the 4-day camp held at LCM High School.  AD/Head Coach Eric Peevey and his staff were thrilled with the turnout and effort of the kids and are excited for the future of Battlin’ Bear Football.

