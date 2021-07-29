Battlin’ Bear Football Camp a “growling” success
The 2021 LC-M Battlin’ Bear Football Camp was a huge success as over 130 7th through 9th graders took part in the 4-day camp held at LCM High School. AD/Head Coach Eric Peevey and his staff were thrilled with the turnout and effort of the kids and are excited for the future of Battlin’ Bear Football.
