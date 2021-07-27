Soap Making Class

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is having a Home & Body Essentials DIY Class. Come and ENJOY a fun day learning to make Home and Body products such as soap, sugar scrub and more. The class will be on Saturday, August 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $25 per person. It will be held at the Extension Office at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on FM 1442. Class is limited to 15 participants so call to reserve your spot at 409-882-7010.