WO-S ticket sales are on online site

Effective for the 2021-2022 school year, all ticket sales for both the WOS High School and Middle School athletic events will be purchased through our online site at PayK12. There will not be any cash transactions at the gates or ticket sales in the Athletic Office. We ask that you take the time and follow these instructions to register in advance to expedite your process once you wish to purchase tickets for any athletic event:

Please go to secure.payk12.com

In the search bar, type in “ West Orange-Stark High School .”

.” Please click view on the product titled “ 2021 West Orange-Stark Season Ticket Holder Information ” and follow the instructions.

” and follow the instructions. After this has been completed, you will receive an activation email to create a password for your new PayK12 account.

You will log in to this account to renew your season tickets and purchase all athletic events for the 2021 season.

Varsity Football season ticket holders will be receiving a letter in the mail regarding instructions for purchasing their season tickets. If you have any questions, please call the West Orange-Stark Athletic office at 409-882-5570. We thank you for your continued support!