Robertson signs with Windy City Thunderbolts

A new pro Pilot is joining the professional ranks.

Former LSU-Shreveport infielder and former West Orange-Stark standout Payton Robertson has signed a deal with the Windy City Thunderbolts of the Frontier League. The league is currently the oldest running independent baseball league in the United States, with sixteen teams throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In 2020 the league became an official partner of Major League Baseball.

As a Pilot, Robertson was named an NAIA All-American twice and led the program to the 2021 NAIA World Series. In his final season in Shreveport Robertson had another great year hitting .415 with 86 hits, 61 RBI, 8 homeruns and led the country with 45 stolen bases.

He led the Pilots in nine statically categories and helped them win their first Regional Championship in nine years, concluding the season with a trip to the World Series, their first since 2012. He also helped the Pilots win another RRAC Tournament Championship while being named to the RRAC All-Tournament team and repeated as a First Team All-Conference selection.