LC-M Student Council attends leadership forum
LCMHS Student Council officers and members recently participated in a three-day leadership forum and hosted TASC District 17 yesterday.
Officers are: Madison Campise (President), Michael Vu (Vice President), Stella Hughes (Secretary), Bailee Rogers (Treasurer), Hallie Maddox (Parliamentarian), and Jacob Gonzalez (Historian). Also pictured is Montana Dileo.
