McCall awarded $8,500 Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship

BATON ROUGE, LA — Katey McCall, of Orange, Texas, has been awarded a Fellowship worth $8,500 by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi-the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. McCall is one of 62 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship.

McCall received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Lamar Univeristy. As a Phi Kappa Phi Fellow, McCall will pursue a Juris Doctor at Texas Tech University School of Law.

Since its creation in 1932, the Fellowship Program has become one of the Society’s most visible and financially well-supported endeavors, allocating $649,000 annually to outstanding students for first-year graduate or professional study. This year’s program awarded two awards at $35,000 each, the 1897 Fellowship and the Sherrill Carlson Fellowship; six $20,000 Marcus L. Urann Fellowships, named for the Society’s founder; and 54 fellowships of $8,500 each.

The selection process for a fellowship is based on the applicant’s evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.

Phi Kappa Phi Fellowships are part of the Society’s robust awards program, which gives more than $1 million each year to outstanding members and students on chapter campuses through study abroad grants, graduate fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.