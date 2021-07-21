Community shows overwhelming support for LeBlanc

By Dawn Burleigh

Despite having surgery on Thursday, Oscar LeBlanc was smiling and enjoying seeing everyone at a fundraiser on Saturday at Bluebird Fish Camp.

“It is good to be here,” he said smiling.

Numerous persons wore shirts showing their love and support for a man who was not expected to survive after being shot in May. The shirts said Team Oscar on the front and #Bluebird Strong on the back. And staying strong is exactly what LeBlanc is doing.

“I am moving forward,” he said.

Thursday was the tenth surgery he has undergone since that fateful night when he was found in his backyard with several gunshot wounds.

“He was not expected to walk or talk again,” Ashley Steiner, LeBlanc’s daughter, said. “And here he is walking and talking.”

She added that he was already showing signs of improvement following the Thursday surgery.

“He is able to talk,” she said. “Well, he was talking before but we can understand him now.”

LeBlanc is facing at least two more surgeries to help recover back to where he was prior to the attack.

Bluebird’s Fish Camp was only closed a day or two after the attack according to Steiner.

“The restaurant is open normal hours. We are so thankful for the turnout and community support. It has been amazing.”

Steiner said the fundraiser is to help cover the cost of the mounting medical bills.

“If someone was not able to attend on Saturday, and they want to donate, they can stop by Bluebirds with a donation,” Steiner said.

Steiner also added, “If anyone knows anything, please come forward.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Orange Police Department continues to ask anyone that lives or has a business around Lincoln Dr. to check their security cameras for anything suspicious between 12 a.m. (midnight) and 1:30 a.m. on May 13, 2021. Contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or 409-883-1095 if anything is located. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or the P3 app.