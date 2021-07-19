Two fatalities in accident in Port Arthur

On Monday, at approximately 7:15 a.m., officers from the Port Arthur Police Department responded to a major motor vehicle accident at the foot of the Causeway Bridge/Highway 82 (4000 South MLK) on Pleasure Island.

There have been two confirmed fatalities in this accident involving two commercial vehicles.

Highway 82 at the Causeway Bridge will be closed to traffic from now until advised, from Umphrey State park to the entrance of South Levy Road. Alternate routes should be taken to and from Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Travel to and from Louisiana via the Causeway Bridge will not be allowed at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.